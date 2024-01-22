“Complicated.” “Sk8er Boi.” “I’m With You.” “Happy Ending.” “Girlfriend.” You want hits? Avril Lavigne’s got ’em. You want to hear them live? If you’re in North America, you’ll be able to this summer.
Today (January 22), Avril Lavigne announced The Greatest Hits Tour, a 27-show run that’s set to launch in May and run until September. On select dates, she’ll be joined by All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends.
Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale starting January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Lavigne’s website.
Find Lavigne’s tour dates below.
Avril Lavigne’s 2024 tour dates: The Greatest Hits Tour
05/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
05/25 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
05/26 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
05/28 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
05/30 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
06/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^
08/14 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre +
08/16 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage +
08/17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC @ Festival International de Montgolfières ~
08/20 — Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater +
08/21 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre +
08/23 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +
08/24 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
08/27 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +
08/29 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +
08/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live +
09/01 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion +
09/03 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +
09/04 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +
09/06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center +
09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre +
09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater +
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +
09/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +
09/14 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +
09/16 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
^ with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent
+ with Simple Plan and Girlfriends
~ festival date