“Complicated.” “Sk8er Boi.” “I’m With You.” “Happy Ending.” “Girlfriend.” You want hits? Avril Lavigne’s got ’em. You want to hear them live? If you’re in North America, you’ll be able to this summer.

Today (January 22), Avril Lavigne announced The Greatest Hits Tour, a 27-show run that’s set to launch in May and run until September. On select dates, she’ll be joined by All Time Low, Simple Plan, Royal & The Serpent, and Girlfriends.

Tickets will be available beginning with an artist presale starting January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale begins on January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Lavigne’s website.

Find Lavigne’s tour dates below.