20 years ago, an emerging 17-year old Canadian pop-punk singer named Avril Lavigne released her debut album, Let Go, and enamored the world with earworm singles like “Sk8er Boi,” “Complicated,” and “I’m With You.” Those songs are still a part of pop culture consciousness today and the album has been certified Platinum seven times over by the RIAA. As she celebrates the album’s 20th anniversary, Lavigne has been having a career resurgence, performing “Complicated” on stage with Olivia Rodrigo and releasing her latest album, Love Sux.

But nothing can really top the lightning in a bottle of Let Go, and to commemorate the anniversary, Lavigne, who is about to get married again, took to TikTok to recreate the album’s now-iconic cover photo. Back then, the redhead teen stood with arms crossed on a New York City intersection, on Canal Street on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. She wore baggy blag pants, matching black trench coat, and boots, along with a blasé expression that just seemed to say, “Whatever, dude.” The image captured the apathy that counterculture teens felt about living in a soon-to-be post-emo world.

In the cover shot recreation video, Lavigne walks matter-of-factly onto the same Canal St. intersection in broad daylight. She crosses her arms and tilts her head not caring what’s happening around her. “I’m Just A Kid” by Simple Plan plays and it’s pop punk perfection once again. Check it out below.