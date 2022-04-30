Olivia Rodrigo is currently on tour behind her celebrated debut album, Sour, but one of the best parts of her rather small live shows has been the covers and guests that have featured along the way. For the dates that Gracie Abrams was on the road with them, Olivia and Gracie would often do early 2000s pop songs together, and recently Liv teamed up with fellow pop star friend, Conan Gray, for a great rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.” And, of course, Olivia has been covering her very obvious predecessor and influence, Avril Lavigne, mainly doing the hit “Complicated” during her set. (And no, she hasn’t been covering Paramore, that’s just how similar “Good 4 U” sounds to Hayley Williams’ biggest song, “Misery Business.”)

Avril Lavigne joined Olivia Rodrigo to perform “Complicated” in Toronto pic.twitter.com/eBfmCUcith — Consequence (@consequence) April 30, 2022

But during tonight’s tour stop in Toronto, fans got a real treat when Avril herself took a break from her engagement to Mod Sun and and her new Love Sux era, and decided to join Olivia on stage to help her pull off “Complicated.” Needless to say, having the OG performer of the track involved made this the best rendition of the song Olivia has ever done. Check out the clip up above.