We heard from Bartees Strange earlier this year, when he contributed to the soundtracks forThe New Look and I Saw The TV Glow. He kept the momentum going today (July 10) with another new song, “Lie 95.”

Bartees says of it, “This song is about searching for love all across the Northeast corridor (I-95) — my universe. I’m thinking of Love in a broad way: partners, friends and community. This one’s for the highway… and everything I meet through it.”

A press release notes the song “heralds a new era” for Bartees. He hasn’t announce a new album yet, but if he does end up having one on the way this year, it’ll keep him on the schedule he has so far kept to: His debut album Live Forever came in 2020, and that was followed by Farm To Table in 2022.

Meanwhile, he recently told Uproxx for a feature related to his contribution to the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack, “I’ll never forget when I heard the soundtrack to Halloween, but that’s so played out. Everyone says that one, but I remember being like, ‘Is that a guitar?’ My dad was like, ‘No, I think it’s a piano,’ and my mom was like, ‘That’s a synthesizer.’ And I was like, ‘Like an organ?’ I just couldn’t wrap my head around that. And then I did, and I was like, ‘Damn, you can do anything with this.'”

Watch the “Lie 95” video above.