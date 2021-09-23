It’s been a big year for Bartees Strange. The musician dropped his impressive debut album Live Forever last October. Since then, Strange has gone on to play festivals, perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, and support Lucy Dacus on a nearly sold-out tour. In order to commemorate the LP that catapulted his career, Strange will release a deluxe version of Live Forever, which includes the brand-new track “Weights.”

The song immediately kicks off with a wall of sound. Washed out guitars and a driving beat accompany Strange as he sings of feeling distant from a past flame and regretting how their timing didn’t work out as he had hoped.

Speaking about the new single in a statement, Strange described his inspiration behind the track. “This is about the ones that got away,” he said. “Going back and forth in my head about relationships that could have happened, missing that it didn’t, and finally realizing I gotta let the weight of it all go.”

Listen to Strange’s “Weights” above and find the Live Forever (Deluxe) tracklist below.

1. “Jealousy”

2. “Mustang”

3. “Boomer”

4. “In A Cab”

5. “Free Kelly Rowland” Feat. Armand Hammer

6. “Stone Meadows”

7. “Flagey God”

8. “Mossblerd”

9. “Far”

10. “Fallen For You”

11. “Ghostly”

12. “Weights”

13. “Flagey God Redux”

Live Forever (Deluxe) is out 10/1 via Memory Music. Pre-order it here.