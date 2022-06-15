Beadbadoobe has carved out a distinct lane for herself in indie pop. The former Uproxx cover story star is really driving in both lanes, where her indie songwriting definitely feels forged in bedroom-born pop music. It all shimmers with bubbly psychedelic grooves and it’s why she’s been tabbed to tour with Bleachers this summer and just came off a run of shows opening for Halsey. As she gears up for the release of her next album, Beatopia, Beabadoobee has just shared the latest single from it in “10:36.”

A technicolor synthpop beat lays the backbone for cascading keys and guitar, as Bea sings, “I know you thought it was just us, I didn’t think you’d fall in love. You’re just a warm body to hold, at night when I’m feeling all alone.”

The song sees her acquiescing to a dependency on touch and she explains that the sticky riff we hear throughout was with with her for a while, as she says:

“’10:36′ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown. It was called ’10:36′ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

Listen to “10:36” above.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.