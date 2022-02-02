It’s been almost six months since Halsey released their fourth album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which they described as “a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The album, which Halsey created with Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned them a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2022 Grammys. Now Halsey’s ready to bring the project on the road as they recently announced their Love And Power Tour which kicks off in May. Halsey will also bring a pair of singers with them for the tour.

Who Is Opening The Halsey Tour?

Halsey has invited singers PinkPantheress and Beabadoobee along with them for the Love And Power Tour. London’s PinkPantheress first rose to fame in 2021 for videos on TikTok. Her breakout track, “Break It Off,” tallied more than half a million plays on the app by the end of August and she saw similar success with songs like “Pain.” In October she released her debut mixtape To Hell With It and later announced her first string of shows in the United States.

As for Beabadoobee, she first got big in 2020 with a string of singles before releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers. More recently, she released her fifth EP, Our Extended Play. During an interview with Uproxx last fall, Beabadoobee confirmed that she’s in the “beginning process” of her sophomore album.

You can check out the full dates for the tour below. Tickets for it will be available this Friday here.