Beabadoobee is gearing up to release Fake It Flowers, her highly anticipated debut album, in a month from now. Before fans get the whole album, though, the 20-year-old offers another teaser of it today with a video for “Worth It.” The video sees Beabadoobee in a rundown motel room, dancing around and ignoring attempts at contacting her as she, as press materials put it, “captures the emotions of letting go of the nostalgic sentiments and mistakes that still haunt us from a previous time in our life.”

During the YouTube premiere of the video, Beabadoobee noted of the shooting process, “This was so mentally draining to film but it was so fun I really hope you like it.” She also previously said the song is “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things.” She continued, “It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

If all goes well, fans will be able to see this song and others performed on stage in 2021: This time next year, Beabadoobee is planning on being in the midst of a UK/Ireland tour.

Watch the “Worth It” video above.

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.