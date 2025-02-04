Last year, Beabadoobee scored her first album No. 1 album on the British charts with This Is How Tomorrow Moves. The “Take A Bite” singer has now announced the dates for an North American tour, dubbed The Space In Between Tour. “u.s n canada im comin back!!” she wrote on X. “playing a couple shows around @coachella and @Bonnaroo.”

Beabadoobee, who opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, will be joined by special guests Pretty Sick and Keni Titus on select dates.

The artist pre-sale for The Space In Between Tour begins on Wednesday, February 5, ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here, and check out the full tour — as well as festival appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo — below.

Beabadoobee’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Space In Between Tour

04/08 — Pacific Coliseum @ Vancouver, BC ^

04/09 — Theater of the Clouds @ Portland, OR ^

04/11 — Hard Rock Live @ Wheatland, CA ^

04/13 — Coachella Weekend 1 @ Indio, CA

04/16 — The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas @ Las Vegas, NV ^

04/20 — Coachella Weekend 2 @ Indio, CA

04/22 — Arizona Financial Theatre @ Phoenix, AZ ^

04/24 — Moody Amphitheater @ Austin, TX ^

04/25 — 713 Music Hall @ Houston, TX ^

04/26 — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory @ Irving, TX ^

06/11 — Asheville Yards @ Asheville, NC

06/13 — Coca-Cola Roxy @ Atlanta, GA

06/14 — Bonnaroo @ Manchester, TN

06/16 — Red Hat Amphitheater @ Raleigh, NC

^ with special guests Pretty Sick & Keni Titus