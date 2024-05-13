All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion slither in with a new song and Ice Spice goes Y2K on a single of her own. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa” Mean Thee Stallion crushed it with “Boa” last week. Aside from confidently shutting down her haters on the track, the video is a perfect tribute to the video game worlds that Meg loves so dearly. Post Malone — “I Had Some Help” Feat. Morgan Wallen Post Malone is seemingly making it his mission to work with all of today’s biggest stars. He notably had appearances on perhaps the two biggest albums of the year so far (Taylor Swift’s and Beyoncé’s), and now he has linked up with Morgan Wallen on a new single, “I Had Some Help.” It’s an upbeat tune and a natural fit for country radio, and given the star power of both artists involved, expect to hear this one a lot this summer.

Ice Spice — “Gimmie A Light” Ice has become a major star over the past couple years and now her super-anticipated debut album, Y2K, is nigh. As fans wait for that to arrive, she released “Gimmie A Light” last week,” and it’s a great way to bring Sean Paul’s 2002 classic “Gimme The Light” to present day. Charli XCX — “360” Brat has so far been a relative departure from the radio-ready pop of Charli XCX’s preceding album Crash, but that’s not to say it’s not inviting and catchy. Last week’s “360” certainly is, and it arrived with a video featuring folks like Julia Fox and Emma Chamberlain.

Gunna — “Still Prevail” Gunna’s One Of Wun has arrived, and even here, it seems Drake can’t catch a break: A line from the album has some thinking Gunna has joined essentially the rest of the world in going after the embattled Canadian rapper. Camila Cabello — “He Knows” Feat. Lil Nas X Post Malone and Morgan Wallen didn’t have the only star collab of the week. Camila Cabello is rolling out her upcoming album C, XOXO and she did so last week with “He Knows,” a Lil Nas X collaboration that’s rhythmic and steamy.

Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus — “How Far Will We Take It?” On the new EP Stampede: Vol. 1, Orville Peck enlisted a handful of other singers to join him on duets. He links up with Noah Cyrus on “How Far Will We Take It?,” a bittersweet look at heartache and uncertainty. Stray Kids — “Lose My Breath” Feat. Charlie Puth Puth has become a friend to the K-pop community over the past few years: He and Jung Kook collaborated in 2022, he linked up with Jimin last year, and last week, he strayed from the BTS-osphere by teaming with Stray Kids on “Lose My Breath.”