Beabadoobee opened on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour in early 2023, which prompted her to write “Ever Seen,” her latest single from her forthcoming third studio album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves.

According to a press release, “Ever Seen” was “written on the road during her time on tour with Taylor Swift” and “originally intended to be a country song but grew into something more soaring and euphoric, with zig-zagging strings and pummeling percussion.”

Beababoodee can’t stop “dwelling” on the tiniest compliment that exploded into full-blown infatuation. “Spent some time waiting for your face,” she softly sings during the first run-through of the chorus. “Don’t want to risk just making all the same mistakes / The highest I think I’ve ever been / Said I had the prettiest eyes he’d ever seen.” In a clever, romantic twist, the bridge and outro flip the script: “And when I get too high, and I can’t breathe / I can’t lie, he has the prettiest eyes I’ve ever seen.”

In the accompanying video, directed by Jake Erland, was shot in Japan and finds Beababoodee wide-eyed at the natural beauty around her. The press release described the video’s intent as “blend[ing] the calm and the chaotic in a recurring dream sequence.”

“Ever Seen” follows “Take A Bite,” a mesmerizing, introspective tune about “finding comfort in chaos,” and “Coming Home,” a lilting acoustic ballad romanticizing the mundane.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves was produced by Rick Rubin, and Beabadoobee will embark on her subsequent This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour on September 8.

Watch the “Ever Seen” video above.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.