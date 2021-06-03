It’s been 60 years since The Beach Boys first formed and their music still remains influential five decades later. To celebrate the band’s seminal catalog, The Beach Boys’ record label has compiled a massive box set spanning the years 1969-1971. It includes five CDs of music, over 100 previously unreleased songs, and and exclusive photo book filled with behind-the-scenes images.

Titled Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, the box set dives into a prolific period for the band. The collection features newly remastered of their albums Sunflower and Surf’s Up and boasts 135 tracks, including 108 previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and acappella versions taken from the album recording sessions.

Along with music, fans can learn more about The Beach Boys’ early days with a 48-page book. It contains rare photos, lyric sheets, tape box images, recording artifacts, insightful new liner notes, and new and archival interviews from members Al Jardine, Brian Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson, Mike Love, and others.

Listen to The Beach Boys’ newly released track “Big Sur” above and check out a photo of the Feel Flows box set below.

Feel Flows – The Sunflower and Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971 is out 7/30 via Capitol/UMe . Pre-order it here.