Fiona Apple And Jakob Dylan Shared A Haunting Cover Of The Beach Boys’ ‘In My Room’

05.24.19 1 hour ago

Legendary singer-songwriters Fiona Apple has been a bit of an enigma over the last few years. Apart from a few collaborations (most recently, background vocals on a King Princess cover), Apple has stepped out of the spotlight following the release of her 2012 album The Idler Wheel….

In 2015, Apple, Jakob Dylan, Cat Power, and a bunch of other indie icons performed a concert at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre in tribute to the Echo Canyon music scene of the 1960s. There’s a new documentary called Echo In The Canyon, out in select cities today, about the artists associated for that scene. In all cities, you can stream the soundtrack to the movie, which features Apple, Dylan, Power, and others contributing some killer covers.

Fiona Apple features on two tracks on the soundtrack. She and Jakob Dylan covered The Beach Boys’ haunting 1963 song “In My Room.” Prior to their genre-defining 1966 album Pet Sounds, The Beach Boys were primarily seen as a fun, summery pop band, but as “In My Room” proves, Brian Wilson and the band have always had a contemplative side. Fiona Apple makes everything she sings sound thoughtful, and her cover of “In My Room” is no exception. She and Dylan also covered The Byrds’ 1965 song “It Won’t Be Wrong.”

Check out the soundtrack to Echo In The Canyon below.

Around The Web

TAGSEcho In The CanyonFiona Applein my roomJakob DylanTHE BEACH BOYS
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP