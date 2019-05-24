Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Legendary singer-songwriters Fiona Apple has been a bit of an enigma over the last few years. Apart from a few collaborations (most recently, background vocals on a King Princess cover), Apple has stepped out of the spotlight following the release of her 2012 album The Idler Wheel….

In 2015, Apple, Jakob Dylan, Cat Power, and a bunch of other indie icons performed a concert at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre in tribute to the Echo Canyon music scene of the 1960s. There’s a new documentary called Echo In The Canyon, out in select cities today, about the artists associated for that scene. In all cities, you can stream the soundtrack to the movie, which features Apple, Dylan, Power, and others contributing some killer covers.

Fiona Apple features on two tracks on the soundtrack. She and Jakob Dylan covered The Beach Boys’ haunting 1963 song “In My Room.” Prior to their genre-defining 1966 album Pet Sounds, The Beach Boys were primarily seen as a fun, summery pop band, but as “In My Room” proves, Brian Wilson and the band have always had a contemplative side. Fiona Apple makes everything she sings sound thoughtful, and her cover of “In My Room” is no exception. She and Dylan also covered The Byrds’ 1965 song “It Won’t Be Wrong.”

