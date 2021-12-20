South London’s self-proclaimed “dirtbag boyband” Bears In Trees are one of those musical sensations where they are absolutely massive in a certain scene, but once you take a step outside that scene, you’d be hard pressed to hear of them at all. That’s about to change with the release of their new album And Everybody Else Smiles Back, which was released earlier this year. The album comes fresh on the heels of recent support slots with YouTube sensation Noah Finnce, and the band’s own sold out UK tour this past summer.

To celebrate the album, guitarist Nick Peters sat down to talk Fall Out Boy, Forrest Gump, and his grandmother’s cooking in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Hopeful, heartfelt, silly, goofy.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I hope we at least have an American Football moment where people find our album ten years later and all of a sudden we’ve started the emo revival revival.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

London, so far!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Joseph heller, because he wrote my favourite book.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My family home, my grandmother’s prawn curry recipe.

What album do you know every word to?

Folie a Deux by Fall Out Boy.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

First time I saw Modern Baseball at the Borderline in London.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Callum wears a spacesuit onesie, I think that’s next level.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

My favourite Twitter account is horse ebooks — a legend that we’re forgetting too soon.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by Thin Lizzy.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

‘cowboy bepop voice actor’

What album makes for the perfect gift?

And Everybody Smiled Back by Bears In Trees.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

George and Callum won’t let us crash anywhere. Iain and I have tried.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

It’s from a stick n poke session Callum, Iain and I did when we were nineteen.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Maroon 5, tbh.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Lots of people are very very swell to me, but I guess in recent memory the barista at my local cafe started giving me free green tea refills.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Water your plants more.

What’s the last show you went to?

Enter Shikari!

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Forrest Gump!

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

My grandmother’s prawn curry.

And Everybody Else Smiled Back is out now via Counter Intuitive Records. Listen here.