Beatlemania is back at least in film form. Fans of The Beatles can relive their rise to popularity in the US next month.

Thanks to Disney+, Beatles ’64, a new documentary from producer Martin Scorsese and director David Tedeschi, will take supporters of the “Blackbird” musicians into their first visit to the country. Starting November 29, Disney+ subscribers are welcome to watch never-before-seen footage from documentarians Albert and David Maysles (restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand), live performances from the band’s debut US concert, and The Beatles’ appearances on The Ed Sullivan Show (demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin).

Beatles ’64‘s synopsis outlines the historic nature of the film, which reads: “On February 7, 1964, The Beatles arrived in New York City to unprecedented excitement and hysteria. From the instant they landed at Kennedy Airport, met by thousands of fans, Beatlemania swept New York and the entire country. Their thrilling debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show captivated more than 73 million viewers, the most watched television event of its time. Beatles ’64 presents the spectacle, but also tells a more intimate behind the scenes’ story, capturing the camaraderie of John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.”

In addition to the previously discussed visual inclusions, Beatles ’64 features brand-new interviews with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn the film’s official executive producers. Additional members of Beatles ’64 production team include Margaret Bodde, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Jonathan Clyde, and Mikaela Beardsley.

Beatles ’64 premiere on Disney+ will follow the group’s The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono vinyl set release.

Beatles ’64 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting November 29. Find more information here.