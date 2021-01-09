The two remaining members of The Beatles may not be recording any new music, but Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have performed together multiple times over the last few years. There was a set at the 30th annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony in 2015, plus a 2018 performance at the O2 in England. Starr recently sat down with The Irish News, and he talked about how much he enjoys playing with his old bandmate.

“I love that, getting up with him,” he said. After their O2 performance, Starr said McCartney called him up to do a few numbers at Dodger Stadium. “And it’s magic for the audience as well as us. I love playing with him.” Starr also talked about that the audience’s reaction to seeing them both on stage. “The audience is like, ‘Oh, there’s two of them! Wow.’ It lifts everything, in a joyous way. So, yeah, I had a great time.”

Starr also discussed their friendship. “We’re still pals. We don’t hang out with each other a lot,” he said. “But if we’re in the same country, and if we’re in the same town we always have a dinner, and we say hi or he comes over here or I go over to his house.”

Starr and McCartney are expected to collaborate on the former’s upcoming EP Zoom In, which is set to arrive in March. McCartney, on the other hand, is fresh off the release of his solo album, McCartney III, which helped him become the first act to have a top-two album on the Billboard album charts in six different decades.

(via The Irish News)