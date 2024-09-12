How To Buy ‘The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono’ Vinyl Set

Nobody revisits the past like The Beatles. Last fall, The Beatles reissued 1962-1966 (‘The Red Album’) and 1967-1970 (‘The Blue Album’), which made Uproxx’s “The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2023.” That might become an annual tradition, as The Beatles have a new reissue vinyl set coming on November 22.

On Thursday, September 12, The Beatles announced The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono. A press release described the project in-depth, as excerpted below:

“Originally compiled for US release between January 1964 and March 1965 by Capitol Records and United Artists, seven Beatles albums have been analog cut for 180-gram audiophile vinyl from their original mono master tapes for global release on November 22 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe. Out of print on vinyl since 1995, the seven mono albums are available now for preorder in a new eight-LP box set titled The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono, with six of the titles also available individually. All seven albums — Meet The Beatles!; The Beatles’ Second Album; A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track); Something New; The Beatles’ Story (2LP); Beatles ’65; and The Early Beatles — feature faithfully replicated artwork and new four-panel inserts with essays written by American Beatles historian and author Bruce Spizer. The albums’ new vinyl lacquers were cut by Kevin Reeves at Nashville’s East Iris Studios. The box set collects the seven albums, and all except The Beatles’ Story are also available individually.”

You can pre-order the box set and individual LPs here, and see the announcement trailer here.