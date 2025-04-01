For months now, it has been rumored that set to star in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-pack of movies about The Beatles are Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. That cast has been all but confirmed for a while now, and it turns out the rumors were correct: At the end of Sony’s CinemaCon presentation last night (March 31), Mendes himself took the stage to make the reveal (as NME notes). All four cast members were present as well.

Furthermore, he also revealed that all four of the movies are scheduled to arrive in April 2028. Collectively, the films are referred to as The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event and Mendes called them the “first binge-able theatrical experience,” per Variety.

Mendes also said (via Deadline) he “had been trying to do a film for years, but I finally gave up” because he felt the “story was too big for one film” and a TV series didn’t seem right. He continued, “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation. […] I can assure you there is still plenty left to explore and I think we found a way to do that.”