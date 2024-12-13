Sabrina Carpenter has a unique choice for the song that made her fall in love with The Beatles — Paul McCartney, in particular.

“When I was very, very young, my dad played me ‘Rocky Raccoon’ for the first time, and I was so mesmerized by that song and the songwriting of it all that I fell in love with Paul McCartney,” the “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” singer told host Stephen Colbert on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show. “I was convinced that was my husband, my future husband.”

The thing Carpenter didn’t realize at the time is that she was looking at photos of Paul from his Beatles days, not his then-current age.

“But he was quite old and I was so young I didn’t understand that he was much older than me because I was looking at all these photos,” she continued. “No, he’s young, he’s only like 10 years older than me. I didn’t understand math… I was a child.” Years later, Carpenter met McCartney, and she compared the experience to the Upside Down from Stranger Things.

“I just formed tears in my eyes and he was just so normal and casual and was so charming,” she said. “It felt like I was entering an alternate universe… like the Upside Down vibes? Like Stranger Things, but a lot happier than Stranger Things.” Carpenter also appreciates McCartney making everyone he meets feel “seen and heard,” which she found moving from someone she’s “obsessed” with. It’s a rare case of do meet your heroes.

You can watch Carpenter on The Late Show above.