Taylor Swift is perhaps the most widely and passionately beloved musician working today. Among her fans is The Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams, who gave Swift her flowers in a new Cosmopolitan interview.

During the conversation, Abrams shared her thoughts about Swift’s important place in pop culture history, saying:

“Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her. There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh*t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation.”

Abrams’ take has generated some discussion online. In response to posts from popular X (formerly Twitter) accounts sharing the quote (like this one and this one), some users agree with what Abrams said. Others make the case for famous men who supposedly disprove Abrams’ claim: Michael Jackson seems to be the most commonly mentioned artist, while also being discussed are Elvis Presley, Prince, and The Beatles.