All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It's not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from The National, Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Muna, and more.

The National, Phoebe Bridgers — “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend” Later this month, The National will share their new album First Two Pages Of Frankenstein. The singles have so far previewed a vulnerable, pensive record that uses storytelling as the centerpiece. “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend,” which features Phoebe Bridgers, keeps up this pattern. Against slow, gloomy instrumentation, Matt Berninger and Bridgers sing of pain and the struggle of staying sane. The Linda Lindas — “Too Many Things” The Linda Lindas are back. After releasing their explosive debut Growing Up last year, the group have shared the anthem “Too Many Things,” which showcases their cosmic chemistry. The instrumentation is electrifying, as are the vocals: “Too many things due too many things / Hovering in my head / Too many things due too many things / Covering the words I left unsaid.”

Miya Folick — “So Clear” “So Clear” by Miya Folick begins with effervescent synthesizers, which are joined by her earnest, silky vocals: “I was down like you see in the movies / Crying on the bathroom floor / Blaming everybody around me / Hating myself more,” she sings, capturing the tunnel vision depression can give. But the song doesn’t linger in the darkness — it bursts into a hopeful place: “10,000 days of waking up / I pull myself out of the dust,” she celebrates in the chorus. The Front Bottoms — “Outlook” New Jersey gems The Front Bottoms are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their emo classic LP Talon Of The Hawk this year. After scheduling a run of shows, they’ve announced a new album called You Are Who You Hang Out With and released the lead single “Outlook.” It seems they’ve really been reflecting as of late because the new song feels reminiscent of their old stuff; it opens with acoustic guitars and Brian Sella’s scrappy vocals, and the lyricism only gets better: “You’ve got the power / To drive around here / A hundred miles an hour / And I am not impressed / Any more / Or any less,” he intones.

Nation Of Language — “Weak In Your Light” “Weak In Your Light” by Nation Of Language is a brooding slow-burner with buzzing synthesizers and divine vocals, powerful as he vulnerably repeats: “I’m in love / Weak in your light / And I can’t seem to wash it off.” Taken from their forthcoming album Strange Disciple, the track previews an immersive, ruminative record. Fenne Lily — Big Picture After a batch of compelling singles, Fenne Lily has unleashed her new album Big Picture, a collection of placid, introspective songs that feel like reflections. “Henry,” though, has the intimate texture of a letter: “Henry / If you’ve got something more to say / I read my night away and came up with nothing,” she croons gently, bringing the listener straight into her life.

Speedy Ortiz — “Scabs” “Scabs,” the first Speedy Ortiz single in 5 years, was written after Sadie Dupuis was “standing in line at the post office, overhearing customers berate a USPS employee.” She continued: “The song became more widely about self-designated ethicists who don’t quibble about crossing a picket line for individual benefit.” The track is a call-out with noisy, explosive guitars that mix well with her theatrical vocals as she questions the obvious cognitive dissonance. Angel Olsen — Forever Means Forever Means is the latest from the frequently-busy Angel Olsen, who shared the colossal album Big Time last year. This new EP features songs that were cut from that record, and they palpably share the same quiet profundity. The glimmering title track is a highlight as she ponders permanence: “Forget all I said just look at the way / We are when we’re there together / Each moment arrives and then disappears but the searching goes on / Forever.”