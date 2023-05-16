All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Hot Mulligan — Why Would I Watch It was clear when Hot Mulligan unleashed the fierce single “Shhhh! Golf Is On” that their new album Why Would I Watch would be a pop-punk masterpiece. The Lansing, Michigan group, despite their silly song titles, are more mature than most acts in the genre, focusing on an array of topics from the complexities of familial relationships to the intense grief of mortality. Geese — “Mysterious Life” “Bend me like the limbo, see my insides / This love is my only window, I will be the airbag,” Cameron Winter sings, opening the contemplative new Geese single “Mysterious Life.” The track is simultaneously a refreshing dose of the distinct weirdness of Geese, packed with playful riffs and catchy hooks.

Jean Dawson — ‘XCAPE’ PT. 1 Jean Dawson has a trilogy prepared. ‘XCAPE’ PT. 1 is a glitchy, disorienting glimpse into this world he’s building. “Youth+” is a post-punk collage of sound with Ian Curtis-like vocals; “Delusional World Champion” is even weirder. It’s an idiosyncratic anthem with an infectious beat and a perfect vibe for the summer. Queens Of The Stone Age — “Emotional Sickness” Queens Of The Stone Age are returning with a new album In Times New Roman… out in June. “Emotional Sickness” is the first taste, and it’s an unabashed rock anthem. Josh Homme’s lines are as visceral as ever: “Use once then destroy / Single servings of pain / A dose of emotion sickness / I just can’t shake / Then my fever broke.”

Local Natives — “NYE” “NYE” is a wonderfully trippy new track from Local Natives. The distorted guitars and nostalgic vocals set the scene for the lyrics: “Tell me, tell me, tell me she said it’s all a blur / Catapult from the earth.” The song has the texture of a daydream and it comes from their new album, Time Will Wait For No One, arriving in July. Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers — “Pegasus” My Soft Machine, the new album by Arlo Parks, arrives this summer. The singles have all been hypnotic, and “Pegasus” is another great preview of what’s to come. The Phoebe Bridgers collaboration glimmers and floats sweetly, and Parks’ vocals are as silky as ever, especially in harmony with the “Kyoto” singer.

Horse Jumper Of Love — “Singing By The Sink” Horse Jumper Of Love are getting ready to share their new mini-LP Heartbreak Rules. The second single “Singing By The Sink” is as delicate and ruminative as the first. It serves as a collage of images, showcasing Dimitri Giannopoulos’s random observations: “The yuppie smokers / Only come out at night / While they’re walking their dogs / Images of luxury.” Miya Folick — “Cockroach” “Cockroach” is a sprawling Miya Folick track, a meditative sliver from her forthcoming record of the same title. The lead single “Get Out Of My House” bursted with relentless energy, whereas this new song delivers a softer side as she sings quietly: “Crush me, crush me.”