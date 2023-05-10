We are weeks away from Arlo Parks‘ sophomore album, My Soft Machine. Ahead of the release, she has shared the video for the long-awaited collab with Phoebe Bridgers called “Pegasus.”

On the song, Parks and Bridgers sing of a special kind of happy, queer love. The two get lost in each other’s sweet harmonies while taking each other on a whirlwind of emotions.

“I spun ’round and screamed to feel elated when you hold me / And you got shy and beamed I think it’s special that you told me / I think you’re special ’cause you told me,” she sings on the song’s chorus.

In the song’s video, Parks is joined by a vibrant group of friends, as they make an escape to the desert, encapsulated by pure joy and love.

“TIis song is about the purity and rarity of true love, that feeling of solidity, of finding a real home in another human being, of wanting to be better with/for someone but being held as you are,” said Parks in an Instagram post promoting the song and its visual. “The video captures that frenetic joy and energy – the barren backdrop of the desert, finding relief and color after a long time of being alone.”

You can check out the video for “Pegasus” above.

My Soft Machine is out 5/26 via Transgressive. Find more information here.