The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of July below.

Stars — Set Yourself On Fire (20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue) Stars are going on a North American tour to celebrate 20 years of their album Set Yourself On Fire, but that’s not all: There’s also a vinyl reissue that comes with a bunch of goodies, including new liner notes, a pin-up poster, a temporary tattoo, and of course, the album itself, pressed on 140g opaque red vinyl. Get it here. Duran Duran — Duran Duran, Rio, Seven And The Ragged Tiger, Notorious, and Big Thing (Reissues) Duran Duran came out the gate scorching hot, and now that era can be celebrated with a new vinyl set that includes the group’s first five studio albums. The albums have long been out of print and they appear in remastered form here, so this is a big thing. From the iconic Rio cover art to the parade of massive hits including “Notorious” and “Girls On Film,” this is an essential run of records for both new fans and those wanting their faves on wax. Get it here.

John Lennon — Mind Games (The Ultimate Mixes) Super Deluxe Box Set 1973’s Mind Games was John Lennon’s fourth solo album, but in a way, it was also his first, in that it was the first one he produced himself. It’s a big one in his discography and this massive new box set (a literal box, in this case) is limited to only 1,100 pieces and comes with everything from reproduction artworks to posters to books and so much more. Get it here. The Police — Synchronicity (Reissue) You may not have known this, but Synchronicity started with a bunch of Sting demos. Well, those have never been heard before… until now, as they’re included in an impressive new reissue of the album. The box set contains 55 previously unreleased tracks in all, along with new liner notes, interviews, and more. Get it here.

Beastie Boys — Ill Communication We just passed the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication (the “Sabotage” album). To mark the occasion, the group has unveiled a 3LP deluxe edition that marks the return of a rare edition of the album that had a limited release in 2009. It comes with lenticular cover art and 12 bonus tracks. Get it here. Yusuf/Cat Stevens — Foreigner (Reissue) There has been a slew of Yusuf/Cat Stevens remasters gradually making their way out over the past few years, and now we have another. This time, it’s the 1973 classic Foreigner, and this reissue marks the first time the project is available on vinyl since its original release. Get it here.

Talking Heads — Stop Making Sense (Reissue) Last year’s vinyl reissue of Stop Making Sense sold out (naturally), but now the Talking Heads classic back as a 2LP black vinyl edition on Rhino.com and retail, and as a 2LP crystal clear vinyl version at Barnes And Noble. Whatever edition you get, it comes with a 12-page booklet featuring liner notes from all four band members. Get it here. The Mountain Goats — The Coroner’s Gambit (Reissue) The Coroner’s Gambit has been out of print for a while, but fret no more: There’s a new edition out now that comes pressed on candy corn-colored vinyl and with new liner notes from John Darnielle. It even comes wrapped in a reproduction of the 15” × 18” white paper bag that the original tape came in, making for a fine homage to the humble roots of the project. Get it here.

Land Of Talk — Applause Cheer Boo Hiss: The Definitive Edition Before Land Of Talk’s 2008 debut album Some Are Lakes was Applause Cheer Boo Hiss. Now that original project has gotten a reissue that pushes it into full-length territory, expanding the tracklist to 10 songs, plus an additional 10 tracks of acoustic renditions. Get it here. Blur — Live At Wembley Stadium In 2023, Blur went massive at Wembley Stadium, playing to a combined 150,000 spectators across two concerts. Now, the occasion as been memorialized in a new live album, but pay attention to which edition you get: The triple black vinyl and triple teal colored vinyl editions feature the Sunday performances, while the double black vinyl and double picture disc vinyl versions feature highlights from both shows. Get it here.

Marvin Gaye and Mary Wells — Together (Reissue) The Motown Records catalog is in the midst of a reissue series, with a handful of releases dropping every month. For July, Marvin Gaye and Mary Wells’ Together, which brought together Gaye, then an up-and-comer who hadn’t yet attained his now-legendary status, and Wells, an established star of the time. In addition, Motown also offered up The Supremes’ I Hear a Symphony on green vinyl and The Temptations’ Cloud Nine this month. It’s a good time to be a Motown fan. Get them here. DMX — It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Vinyl Me, Please routinely nails it with the aesthetics of their reissues, and their new DMX release is another example, with the red and black vinyl perfectly complementing the cover art. Like all VMP releases, this one comes with a new listening notes booklet, too. Get it here.