When the trailer for Between Two Ferns: The Movie was shared earlier this month, it revealed that a lot of guests would be in the film. That makes sense, considering that it’s a celebrity interview show. There were a couple of indie rock cameos that weren’t announced, though: Now that the movie is out on Netflix today, it has been revealed that Matt Berninger and Phoebe Bridgers make an appearance, performing a new song called “Walking On A String,” which will get a standalone release soon.

Berninger and Bridgers’ cameo starts at about 42:30 into the movie. Berninger’s appearance in the movie isn’t a huge surprise, as he and Between Two Ferns: The Movie producer/writer/director Scott Aukerman have a pre-existing working relationship: Berninger has guested on multiple episodes of Aukerman’s popular Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast, as well as on his TV show of the same name.

The song is set to be released on October 17 via Dead Oceans. A press release notes that Aukerman told Berninger could make whatever sort of song he wanted, with whomever he wanted, as long as the track “would sound right at home being performed in a bar scene set in the heartland of America.” The result was a duet between Berninger and Bridgers, and two versions were recorded, “presented in both soaring, lush pop glory and as hushed, chilled-out Americana.” The song was co-written with Berninger’s wife and collaborator Carin Besser and musician Mike Brewer, and was recorded with Bridgers and The Walkmen’s Walker Martin and Matt Barick. The performance in the movie was filmed at Oh Grady’s bar in San Fernando Valley, California.

Watch Between Two Ferns: The Movie on Netflix here.