The National Pay Tribute To Daniel Johnston With A Cover Of ‘Devil Town’ In Houston

It was reported yesterday that Daniel Johnston, the Austin outsider musician whose work has been influential to indie and alternative artists for decades, passed away at 58. The National performed in Austin the night before Johnston’s passing was reported, but at their Houston show last night, the group honored Johnston by incorporating a rendition of Johnston’s “Devil Town” into their setlist, working snippets of the song into their own “Not In Kansas.”

Johnston’s death drew reactions from musicians and bands like The Mountain Goats, Jenny Lewis, Ryley Walker, Beck, and Death Cab For Cutie, the latter of whom wrote, “Today our hearts are heavy with yesterday’s passing of Daniel Johnston. His unique songwriting voice, so pure and so direct, spoke to us deeply. It is quite safe to say there will never be another like him and thankfully, his music will play on.”

Johnston’s family shared a statement regarding the musician’s death yesterday, which reads in part, “Daniel was a singer, songwriter, an artist, and a friend to all. Although he struggled with mental health issues for much of his adult life, Daniel triumphed over his illness through his prolific output of art and songs. He inspired countless fans, artists, and songwriters with his message that no matter how dark the day, ‘the sun shines down on me’ and ‘true love will find you in the end.'”

Watch The National cover “Devil Town” above.