The Big Ears Festival is set to return to Knoxville, Tennessee next year, and details about the 2025 edition were just announced today (September 10).

It’s going down from March 27 to 30, and the musical lineup so far is led by Waxahatchee, ANOHNI And The Johnsons, Explosions In The Sky, Jessica Pratt, Rufus Wainwright, Sun Ra Arkestra & Yo La Tengo, Esperanza Spalding, Tortoise, Helado Negro, and more. Other artists will be announced in the coming months.

Festival passes go on sale starting with a pre-sale for previously festival attendees, on September 11 at 9 a.m. ET. The general on-sale then begins September 12 at 9 a.m. ET. More information can be found on the festival website.

Find the full lineup so far listed in alphabetical order below.