The Big Ears Festival is set to return to Knoxville, Tennessee next year, and details about the 2025 edition were just announced today (September 10).
It’s going down from March 27 to 30, and the musical lineup so far is led by Waxahatchee, ANOHNI And The Johnsons, Explosions In The Sky, Jessica Pratt, Rufus Wainwright, Sun Ra Arkestra & Yo La Tengo, Esperanza Spalding, Tortoise, Helado Negro, and more. Other artists will be announced in the coming months.
Festival passes go on sale starting with a pre-sale for previously festival attendees, on September 11 at 9 a.m. ET. The general on-sale then begins September 12 at 9 a.m. ET. More information can be found on the festival website.
Find the full lineup so far listed in alphabetical order below.
Big Ears 2025 Lineup
Adam Rudolph’s Sunrise Quartet
Adam Rudolph’s Hu Vibrational
Adam Rudolph & Tyshawn Sorey
[Ahmed]
Alabaster DePlume
Alan Sparhawk
Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
Amaro Freitas Trio
Ambrose Akinmusire: Honey from a Winter’s Stone
Ambrose Akinmusure (Solo)
ANOHNI and the Johnsons
Anoushka Shankar
Antipop Consortium
Arooj Aftab
Asha Puthli
Astrid Sonne
Axiom 5
Barry Altschul’s 3 Dom Factor
Beak>
Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez Trio
Bia Ferreira
Bill Frisell: In My Dreams
Brìghde Chaimbeul
Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino
Carlos Niño & Friends
Cassandra Jenkins
Chanel Beads
Chuck Johnson
Claire Chase
Clarice Jensen
clipping.
Cowboy Sadness
DakhaBrakha
Dan Weiss Even Odds Trio
David Grubbs
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Dedicated Men of Zion
EMEL
esperanza spalding
eucademix (Yuka Honda)
Explosions In The Sky
Fay Victor: Herbie Nichols SUNG
Fieldwork (Vijay Iyer / Steve Lehman / Tyshawn Sorey)
Flore Laurentienne
Free Form Funky Freqs (Jamaaladeen Tacuma / Vernon Reid / Calvin Weston)
Helado Negro
Ibelisse Guardia Ferragutti & Frank Rosaly MESTIZX
Immanuel Wilkins’ Blues Blood
Jeff Parker ETA IVtet
Jenny Scheinman: All Species Parade
Jessica Pratt
Joan as Police Woman
Joe Lovano’s Paramount Quartet with Julian Lage, Santi Debriano, and Will Calhoun
Joel Harrison’s Free Country
Joseph Keckler
Josh Johnson
Joy Guidry: AMEN
Jules Reidy
Julia Holter
June McDoom
Kahil El’Zabar Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
Kalia Vandever
Kelly Moran
Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir
Kokayi
Kris Davis Trio featuring Robert Hurst & Jonathan Blake
Lankum
Lara Somogyi
Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz
Luke Stewart Silt Trio
Mabe Fratti
Macie Stewart
Magic Tuber Stringband
Maria Chavez + Victoria Shen + Mariam Rezaei
Marisa Anderson
Marissa Nadler
Mark Guiliana
Maruja
Mary Lattimore
Meshell Ndegeocello: No More Water – The Gospel of James Baldwin
Michael Hurley
Mike Reed’s Separatist Party featuring Ben LaMar Gay, Bitchin Bajas & Marvin Tate
ML Buch
Modney
múm
Nanocluster (Immersion | SUSS)
Nels Cline: Concentrik Quartet
The Nels Cline Singers
Peni Candra Rini
Phantom Orchard
Phil Cook
R.B. Morris & William Wright: The Mockingbird
Rachika Nayar
Rich Ruth
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Bush Band
Shelley Hirsch
SML
Squanderers
Steve Coleman and Five Elements
Steve Lehman Trio + Mark Turner: The Music of Anthony Braxton
Steven Schick
Steve Roach
Still House Plants
Sun Ra Arkestra
Sun Ra Arkestra & Yo La Tengo
Sunny War
Susan Alcorn
Sylvie Courvoisier Chimaera
Taj Mahal
Tara Clerkin Trio
Tarta Relena
Tessa Lark, Joshua Roman & Edgar Meyer
Tigran Hamasyan: The Bird of a Thousand Voices
Tilt
Tindersticks
Tortoise
Tyshawn Sorey, King Britt & Friends featuring Melz & Meshell Ndegeocello
Tyshawn Sorey Trio
Vijay Iyer & Wadada Leo Smith
Water Damage
Waxahatchee
William Basinski
Yaya Bey
Yo La Tengo
Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion
Zeena Parkins