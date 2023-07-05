ANOHNI And The Johnsons shared a new song, “Why Am I Alive Now?” ahead of the next album, My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross, arriving this Friday. The emotional track is elevated by a music video directed by Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer, which depicts women finding comfort in the presence of others on an industrial plant.

“I started listening to ANOHNI in high school, so it’s a huge honor to help her build a visual world for WAIAN,” Schafer shared in a statement. “This music video was an honest attempt to answer the question that WAIAN begs, Why Am I Alive Now? I wanted to focus on the idea of finding sisterhood in a world that does nothing to help – I hope the direction, choreography, and tone conveys a small piece of that journey.”

Tomorrow, July 6, at 3 p.m. ET, ANOHNI will perform the album live on her YouTube channel — with Nomi Ruiz making a special guest appearance. The event will also include a filmed conversation between the musician and Schafer.

“Some of these songs respond to global and environmental concerns first voiced in popular music over 50 years ago,” she said about the upcoming album.

Check out ANOHNI And The Johnsons’ video for “Why Am I Alive Now?” above.

My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross is out 7/7 via Secretly Canadian/Rough Trade. Find more information here.