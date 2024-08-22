Kevin Morby is getting into the festival game: This Is A Festival (the name being a nod to his latest album, 2022’s This Is A Photograph) is a Noise Pop-presented, one-day event set to go down on October 12 at Santa Cruz, California’s Quarry Amphitheater.

Aside from Morby himself, the lineup (which Morby curated) also features Jessica Pratt, Youth Lagoon, Blackstarkids, Ben Kweller, and Makaya McCraven.

Morby says in a press release (as Pitchfork notes):

“Getting asked to host a festival is very surreal. It feels like a dream in which you’re trying to rationalize how all of these different people from your life are somehow in the same place at the same time. In the case of my festival, it’s an absolute dream come true: five of my favorite artists spanning the last twenty years of my life all performing at an amphitheater that will be MC’d by my favorite podcast, How Long Gone. Come watch myself, Jessica Pratt, Youth Lagoon, Ben Kweller, Makaya Mccraven, and Blackstarkids share the stage of the Quarry Amphitheater in Santa Cruz this October — which is to really say — come be in my dream!”

Tickets will go on sale on August 23 at 10 a.m. PT, here.