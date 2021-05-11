After more than a year without touring and solo albums from members Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek, prolific indie folk rockers Big Thief are once again gearing up to hit the road. The band has officially unveiled their month-long fall 2021 North American tour dates alongside an EP of live recordings.

On Tuesday, the four-piece group shared the EP Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio, a collection of songs from their recent albums Two Hands and U.F.O.F. they performed in 2019. Each song on the project is accompanied by a video of the performance, like their jaunty track “Shoulder.” The EP arrived in conjunction with details about their their 17-stop tour, which kicks off in Louisville in early September and comes to a close a month later in Philadelphia.

Watch Big Thief perform “Shoulders” live at The Bunker Studio above and find their fall 2021 North American tour dates below.

09/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

09/11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/12 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

09/14 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

09/15 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

09/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

09/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/22 — Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

09/24 — Richmond, VA @ The National

09/25 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

09/27 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

09/28 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/30 — Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Tickets to Big Thief’s fall 2021 North American tour go on sale 5/14 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.

Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio is out now via 4AD. Get it here.