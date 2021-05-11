After more than a year without touring and solo albums from members Adrianne Lenker and Buck Meek, prolific indie folk rockers Big Thief are once again gearing up to hit the road. The band has officially unveiled their month-long fall 2021 North American tour dates alongside an EP of live recordings.
On Tuesday, the four-piece group shared the EP Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio, a collection of songs from their recent albums Two Hands and U.F.O.F. they performed in 2019. Each song on the project is accompanied by a video of the performance, like their jaunty track “Shoulder.” The EP arrived in conjunction with details about their their 17-stop tour, which kicks off in Louisville in early September and comes to a close a month later in Philadelphia.
Watch Big Thief perform “Shoulders” live at The Bunker Studio above and find their fall 2021 North American tour dates below.
09/07 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
09/08 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
09/11 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/12 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
09/14 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
09/15 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
09/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
09/18 — New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
09/20 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/22 — Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
09/24 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/25 — Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
09/27 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
09/28 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/30 — Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Tickets to Big Thief’s fall 2021 North American tour go on sale 5/14 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.
Big Thief – Live At The Bunker Studio is out now via 4AD. Get it here.