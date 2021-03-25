The folks behind Big Thief have put their stamp on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series lately. Back in November, Adrianne Lenker took to a camper in Joshua Tree for her performance. Now it’s Buck Meek’s turn and for his concert, he found himself in a similar setting. Instead of a camper in the desert, though, Meek played from the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser (which is set up very much like a camper) in Topanga Canyon, California.

For his four-song set, he performed “Pareidolia,” “Two Saviors,” “Halo Light,” and “The Undae Dunes” with just his voice and an acoustic guitar. After performing the first track, he explained, “That’s ‘Pareidolia,’ it’s my new favorite word, which means this human instinct to put symbol to stimulus. I’ve been spending this time of solitude in the canyon here, spending a lot of time observing the clouds and things.”

After a couple more songs from his recent album Two Saviors, he wrapped up with a new song that he wrote in quarantine, “The Undae Dunes.” Before playing it, he offered a dedication, saying, “I’m in love with a woman who may be an astronaut someday. She’s applying for the space program, so this one’s for her.”

Watch Meek’s Tiny Desk performance above.