Big Thief, arguably the best band in the world right now, are coming to a city near you. The group has shared the first leg of the Somersault Slide 360 Tour, which kicks off in September and has them on the road until November. The run of shows includes stops in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Austin.
Tickets for the Somersault Slide 360 Tour go on sale Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.
The full tour dates can be found below.
Big Thief’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Somersault Slide 360 Tour
09/17 — Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
09/19 — Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
09/21 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical
09/22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
09/25 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/28 — San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
10/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropolitan
10/20 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
10/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall
10/22 — Philadelphia, PA @The Met
10/24 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/25 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
10/29 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre
10/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/03 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
11/07 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn