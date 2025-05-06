Big Thief, arguably the best band in the world right now, are coming to a city near you. The group has shared the first leg of the Somersault Slide 360 Tour, which kicks off in September and has them on the road until November. The run of shows includes stops in Los Angeles, Mexico City, Philadelphia, New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Austin.

Tickets for the Somersault Slide 360 Tour go on sale Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

The full tour dates can be found below.