Big Thief have had a transformative past couple years. Most notably, there were some lineup changes, and in September, they released their latest album, Double Infinity. They also just found themselves on late-night TV again, performing on The Tonight Show last night (October 27).

For their time on stage, they went with “Grandmother.” Officially, the group is down to three members, but they performed with a large backing band to give the track a fleshed-out sound.

Adrianne Lenker previously wrote of the song:

“Buck [Meek] and James [Krivchenia] and I wrote this one all together. this one shows me that rock and roll goes way outside of any genre and is really in a spirit. Laraaji vocalizes and is featured. His contributions are such an exciting gift and it was such an honor to hear him shine. the whole band goes together and rocks like the shoulders of the mountains and rolls like the water and the wind. The earth is rock and roll, and so are our bodies, with the power to heal. This song comforts me and reminds me that we have the power to transform energy and reclaim disconnected or alienated parts of ourselves. There’s a world worth living for, a love bigger than everything that is always there. This song reminds me to weave the shadows into the light and let it flow through, turning it all into music.”

Watch the performance above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.