Big Thief have had a transformative past couple years. Most notably, there were some lineup changes, and in September, they released their latest album, Double Infinity. They also just found themselves on late-night TV again, performing on The Tonight Show last night (October 27).
For their time on stage, they went with “Grandmother.” Officially, the group is down to three members, but they performed with a large backing band to give the track a fleshed-out sound.
Adrianne Lenker previously wrote of the song:
“Buck [Meek] and James [Krivchenia] and I wrote this one all together. this one shows me that rock and roll goes way outside of any genre and is really in a spirit. Laraaji vocalizes and is featured. His contributions are such an exciting gift and it was such an honor to hear him shine. the whole band goes together and rocks like the shoulders of the mountains and rolls like the water and the wind. The earth is rock and roll, and so are our bodies, with the power to heal. This song comforts me and reminds me that we have the power to transform energy and reclaim disconnected or alienated parts of ourselves. There’s a world worth living for, a love bigger than everything that is always there. This song reminds me to weave the shadows into the light and let it flow through, turning it all into music.”
Watch the performance above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Big Thief’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/29/2025 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/30/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/31/2025 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/03/2025 — Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04/2025 — Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/05/2025 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
11/06/2025 — Wimberley, TX @ 7a Ranch Opera House — The Watershed Association benefit show, with Stacey Foster, Aaron Huff
11/07/2025 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Lawn)
04/08/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
04/09/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
04/10/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ B-K
04/11/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B. Hallen
04/13/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle
04/14/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
04/17/2026 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
04/18/2026 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
04/21/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
04/23/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/24/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/25/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/26/2026 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
04/29/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
05/27/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
05/28/2026 — Manchester, England @ Aviva Studios
05/30/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/31/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/02/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
06/03/2026 — Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ den Atelier
06/04-06/2026 — Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs @ Primavera Sound
06/14/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia
06/15/2026 — Munich, Germany @ TonHalle München
06/16/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Große Freiheit 36
Double Infinity is out now via 4AD. Find more information here.