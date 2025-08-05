Big Thief‘s new album Double Infinity is coming soon, so they’ve shared a double single release, consisting of “Grandmother” and “Los Angeles,” following up July’s “All Night All Day.”

The first single, “Grandmother,” features multi-instrumentalist Laraaji, who also contributes haunting vocals, and captures the wistful experience of getting older. “So what’s the use of holding? / It’s unfolding, we’re all insane / We are made of love / We are also made of pain,” Adrianne Lenker sings. However, she as she notes in the chorus, there’s a positive outcome to the bittersweet experiences, “Gonna turn it all into rock and roll.”

The second is “Los Angeles,” which uses the titular city as an object metaphor for the constant changes life makes without changing the character of things. “Feels like it’s been ten years, has it only been two years?,” Lenker sings, “Two years feels like forever but I know you without looking / You call we come together even without speaking.”

Double Infinity, the band’s upcoming album, was recorded over three winter weeks in New York City, according to the press release. The nine-hour sessions were largely improvised, recorded live, and produced, engineered and mixed by longtime Big Thief collaborator Dom Monks.

You can listen to “Grandmother” and “Los Angeles” above.

Double Infinity is due on 9/5 via 4AD. You can find more info here.