Big Thief has a big album with a big title coming out soon: The 20-track Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is set for release on February 11. Ahead of that, the group was set to begin a European tour at the end of January, but now plans have changed: Big Thief has rescheduled those tour dates, moving them to June and July.

The good news, though, is that they softened the blow of that news by sharing a new track today, “Simulation Swarm.” It’s an upbeat tune that’s grounded in a relaxing place by Adrianne Lenker’s idiosyncratic and gentle vocals.

Listen to “Simulation Swarm” above and find Big Thief’s full updated list of upcoming tour dates below.

02/24 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *

02/25 – Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom *

02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *

02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol *

03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *

03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ^

03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ^

03/05 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

04/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

05/13 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

05/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

06/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ~

06/06 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ~

06/07 – Lyron, FR @ Transbordeur ~

06/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey ~

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds ~

06/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ~

06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia

06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022

06/18 – Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022

06/19 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen

06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

06/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ~

06/27 – Utrecht, Nl @ Tivoli Vredenburg ~

06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ~

07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ~

07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ~

* with KMRU

^ with Tucker Zimmerman

~ rescheduled show

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 2/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.