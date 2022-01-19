Big Thief has a big album with a big title coming out soon: The 20-track Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is set for release on February 11. Ahead of that, the group was set to begin a European tour at the end of January, but now plans have changed: Big Thief has rescheduled those tour dates, moving them to June and July.
The good news, though, is that they softened the blow of that news by sharing a new track today, “Simulation Swarm.” It’s an upbeat tune that’s grounded in a relaxing place by Adrianne Lenker’s idiosyncratic and gentle vocals.
Listen to “Simulation Swarm” above and find Big Thief’s full updated list of upcoming tour dates below.
02/24 – Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1 *
02/25 – Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom *
02/26 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium *
02/27 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol *
03/02 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire *
03/03 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ^
03/04 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire ^
03/05 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
04/12 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
04/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/18 – Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
04/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/25 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
04/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
04/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/29 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
05/02 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/03 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
05/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
05/13 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/14 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
05/15 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
06/05 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ~
06/06 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale ~
06/07 – Lyron, FR @ Transbordeur ~
06/08 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey ~
06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Best Kept Secret
06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds ~
06/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA ~
06/14 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
06/16 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways 2022
06/18 – Stavanger, NL @ Mablis Festival 2022
06/19 – Bergen, NO @ Kulturhuset i Bergen
06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
06/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
06/23 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ~
06/27 – Utrecht, Nl @ Tivoli Vredenburg ~
06/28 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal ~
07/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ~
07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys ~
* with KMRU
^ with Tucker Zimmerman
~ rescheduled show
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 2/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.