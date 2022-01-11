While we got a taste of it in the latter half of 2021, it’s now been several years since there was a normal touring year. And though 2022’s touring schedule is hardly set in stone for most musicians, it should see many artists doing their best to provide live entertainment to fans across the country. From stadium tours to clubs, these are just some of the artists we’re most excited to see, with more to be announced as the year goes by. Check out the most anticipated tours of 2022 below.

Bad Bunny Not only was Bad Bunny 2021’s most streamed artist in the world on Spotify, but the Puerto Rican star’s 2022 El Último Tour Del Mundo (translation: The Last Tour on Earth) smashed a number of sales records as soon as it was announced. When the pre-sale for the tour began in April, over 480,000 tickets were sold in less than a week. On April 15th alone, he sold more tickets on a single day than any tour since Jay-Z and Beyoncé in 2018. All stats and trivia aside, the reggaeton rapper is one of the biggest acts in the world and his on-stage persona reflects that. Look no further than the hyper-futurism of his performance on “Lo Siento BB:/” with Tainy and Julietta Venegas at the AMAs. Check out Bad Bunny’s tour dates here. – Adrian Spinelli Big Thief View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Thief (@bigthiefmusic) With their fifth album coming soon, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of Big Thief. The band’s hotly-anticipated, impressively massive 20-song effort Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out in February, and they have quite a slate of tour dates on the books in support. Starting in late January, the quartet will bring their expanding, experimental Americana sound to life on a run that’s equally as ambitious as their new album, spanning nearly six months (with some breaks) and hitting cities across Europe and the US. Check out Big Thief’s tour dates here. – Zac Gelfand

Doja Cat Doja Cat’s 2020 was sensational, but it came with an asterisk: A global pandemic shut down her ability to tour with the songs that blew her up on the national stage, leaving her frustrated by a succession of seemingly empty televised performances of her No. 1 hit “Say So.” While she said that she was worn down from being overworked doing everything but music, good news is on the horizon, as 2022 will see the return of live shows and the opportunity to finally perform her Planet Her hits for an appreciative, live audience. – A.W. Drake So, Drake’s set on Kanye’s Free Larry Hoover concert in LA was a little disappointing, but only in the context of his co-headliner reviving all of his own hits as a sort of mea culpa for the last five years of bluster and nonsense. Drake, who opted to play solely Certified Lover Boy singles — aside from a quick hit of “God’s Plan” from Scorpion — wound up giving something like a preview or dry run of what a Certified Lover Boy tour might look like. He hasn’t announced one yet but given his gift for recalibration in light of Twitter’s responses to his work, it appears probable he’ll be incorporating those critiques for whenever he actually does. – A.W.