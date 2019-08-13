4AD

Big Thief are releasing their second new album of 2019.

Following this year’s critically acclaimed U.F.O.F., the Brooklyn group’s new record, Two Hands, will be out on October 11 via 4AD.

Two Hands is effectively a sister album to U.F.O.F., the grounded “earth twin” to its soaring, contemplative counterpart. Two Hands was recorded 30 miles outside El Paso, amid 105-degree days and blowing dust. According to a press release, the sonorous, natural sound of the album was recorded live, with almost no overdubs.

“Two Hands has the songs that I’m the most proud of; I can imagine myself singing them when I’m old,” singer Adrianne Lenker said of the record. “Musically and lyrically, you can’t break it down much further than this. It’s already bare-bones.”

You don’t just have to take Lenker’s word for it, either — Big Thief shared the first single from the album, “Not.” The song is a fan favorite at Big Thief’s live shows, but the studio recording is stunning. The track sprawls over six minutes, with Lenker sounding fierce and tender at the same time, and guitars exploding into catharsis by the end. If “Not” is any indication, Two Hands is sure to be something special.

Two Hands is out October 11 via 4AD. Listen to “Not” above.