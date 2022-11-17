Bikini Kill had a notable run of shows in 2022 including some North America tour stops and and appearance Oakland’s Halloween Meltdown. But they rescheduled the bulk of their North American tour due to COVID-19. Now those dates are set in stone, with eight different support acts opening up for the full Bikini Kill lineup of singer Kathleen Hanna, Tobi Vail on drums, Kathi Wilcox on bass, and guitarist Sara Landeau.

Across 17 tour stops, eight different acts will take turns opening up the shows. They are: Hurry Up, H.C. McEntire, Brontez Purnell, Mannequin Pussy, CB Radio Gorgeous, Donkey Bugs, XV, Soup Activists, and Snooper.

Check out the complete list of Bikini Kill’s 2023 North America Tour Dates below with the specific openers denoted at each stop. Get tickets here.

03/30/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works (with Hurry Up)

04/01/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (with Hurry Up)

04/03/2023 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel (with H.C. Mc.Entire)

04/04/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring (with Brontez Purnell)

04/06/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring (with Mannequin Pussy)

04/07/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (with Brontez Purnell)

04/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner (with Brontez Purnell)

04/10/2023 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (with Brontez Purnell)

04/12/2023 — Montreal, QB @ M Telus (with CB Radio Gorgeous)

04/13/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (with CB Radio Gorgeous)

04/14/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall (with CB Radio Gorgeous)

04/16/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre (with Donkey Bugs)

04/17/2023 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre (with XV and CB Radio Gorgeous)

04/19/2023 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre (with Soup Activists)

04/20/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre (with CB Radio Gorgeous)

04/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed)

04/23/2023 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine (with Snooper)