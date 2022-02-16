Following two pandemic-forced cancellations, the Mosswood Meltdown punk fest is finally bringing its lineup of femme-forward punk-rock legacy acts and more to Oakland this coming 4th Of July Weekend. Hosted by the venerable John Waters, you might remember this festival’s past life as “Burger Boogaloo,” which was put on in conjunction with the now-defunct Burger Records. Burger was embroiled in a string of sexual assault claims and was one of the poster boys for the toxic bro culture in independent music. Now split with the label, the festival is doing it’s best to turn over a new leaf and this lineup illustrates that.

Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna and Kim Gordon (formerly of Sonic Youth) are two of the most important figures in the riot grrrl and indie movements, respectively, and their involvement as the headliners of Mosswood Meltdown says a lot about the direction in which the festival is headed. The lineup is loaded with female-fronted acts like Shannon Shaw, The Linda Lindas, Bleached, and the Shaw-featured Hunx & His Punx. Waters is the weekend’s MC, and Oakland-based Queer author/icon/dancer Brontez Purnell is also on the bill, rounding out what makes for a different look from the festival’s past, and a welcome one at that.

“Mosswood Meltdown is here and Oakland’s going to have to duct-tape us to our seats because we’re hot to trot, infected with attitude, nuts from social distancing and ready to slam dance to the moon,” the delightful Waters said in a statement.

The full lineup poster can be seen below.

Mosswood Meltdown happens from July 2 to 3. Tickets are now on sale here.