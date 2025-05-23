Last year, Billy Joel celebrated several performance milestones. Those accomplishments include his record-setting 150th performance at Madison Square Garden as well as a co-headlining tour alongside Stevie Nicks and Sting.

Unfortunately, today (May 23), the “Piano Man” singer has cancelled all his remaining shows for the year after being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). According to the Alzheimer’s Association, NPH is “a brain disorder in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain’s ventricles.”

Over on Instagram, Joel shared a note (viewable here) about his condition and refund information for ticketholders.

“Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts follow a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.” read the opening line. “This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance.”

The statement continued: “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. He is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Joel added a touching message to fans. “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” he remarked.

Ticketholders will be refunded at the original point of purchase. For more information, ticketholders are encouraged to check their email.