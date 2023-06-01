Billy Joel has a lot of memories at New York City’s famous Madison Square Garden. In 2018, he performed “Born To Run” and “10th Avenue Freeze-Out” with Bruce Springsteen. Just last year he was joined by Olivia Rodrigo for “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl.”

Though the great times at that special location are aplenty, Joel’s residency there is coming to an end. His 150th performance there will be taking place in July 2024 and it’ll be the last of the concert series, according to The New York Times.

This was discussed at a press conference today (June 1) by Joel, Mayor Eric Adams of New York, and MSG Entertainment CEO James L. Dolan. Mayor Adams said, “There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG.”

Joel is also currently on the Two Icons One Night Tour alongside Stevie Nicks, stopping through Arlington, Philly, Columbus, Kansas City, Foxborough, Baltimore, and Minneapolis.

Last year, it was also reported that a Billy Joel biopic titled Piano Man was in the making at Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios. However, there was the quite big problem that the project apparently did not have the rights to Joel’s name, music, or even his likeness.