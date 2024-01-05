While “Uptown Girl” singer Billy Joel’s longstanding residency at beloved New York venue Madison Square Garden is coming to a close, fans’ chance to see the musician isn’t. Today (January 5), Joel announced that his time on the road with Stevie Nicks will run well into 2024, with Sting joining in on the fun.

Sprinkled between his MSG commitments, the trio will travel across the country playing arenas in several major cities, including San Diego, Chicago, and St. Louis. While fans in the New York City area have been spoiled by his tether to MSG, Joel will make his long-awaited return to other areas such as Denver and Seattle. The last time Joel performed in Denver was in 2019. As for Seattle, Joel’s prior show in there was in 2016.

The pre-sale for the newly unveiled shows will kick off on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will begin on Friday, January 12, at 10 a.m. local time. All of Joel’s Madison Square Garden shows are already on sale. Find more information here.