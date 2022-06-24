Sometimes, there’s nothing quite as hypnotic and inspiring as hearing birds chirp away in the sky. When the world is at a standstill, the birds will still never stop singing. Nature’s musical phenomenon is something that we can all appreciate and obviously artists can find creativity in the music made by our avian friends.

Enter For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, a five-volume, 242-track benefit compilation of new tracks by some of the biggest names in music who all have one thing in common: Their love of birdsong. The first volume came out in May, and today, the second volume is out into the world.

Featured on the second volume are stars like Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, indie duo Girlpool, psych rockers The Flaming Lips, producer Dan Deacon, Beck, Elvis Costello, and more. The album also features an illustrious list of spoken-word contributors, including Jeff Goldblum, Florence Welch, Matthew McConaughey, Robert Pattinson, Natasha Lyonne, Bobby Canavale, Alice Waters, and many more.

All proceeds from The Birdsong Project benefit the National Audubon Society, which works to protect threatened bird populations.

Watch the video for Yo-Yo Ma’s “In The Gale” above.

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project Vol. 2 is out now via The Orchard. Listen to it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.