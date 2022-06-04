On Friday, Angel Olsen released her sixth album Big Time. The project is her first since 2021’s Songs Of The Lark And Other Far Memories and it delivered ten songs without any guest features. Together with the album’s arrival, Jeff Tweedy from the band Wilco debuted a cover of the project’s title track, which also served as the second single before its release. Tweedy shared the cover through a post on his substack page with the caption, “Here’s a song I learned from Angel Olsen’s new record that came out TODAY!” He also included photos that he took with Olsen when she visited him a few years ago.

As expected, Olsen caught wind of the cover and shared her appreciation for it on Twitter. “Jeff!!!” she wrote, “Covering ‘Big Time’! [four red heart emojis] I owe you one @JeffTweedy.” Olsen may return the favor sooner than you think as Tweedy is just a week removed from dropping his Cruel Country album with Wilco. That project presented 21 songs for their first body of work since 2019’s Ode To Joy.

Olsen herself has been pretty active in the cover department recently. She recently shared a cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” and donated proceeds from it to gun control. Prior to that, she covered Harry Styles’ “Boyfriends.”

You can check out Jeff Tweedy’s cover of “Big Time” here.

Big Time is out now via Jagjaguwar. You can stream it here.