The Black Keys have been one of the most important forces in the indie rock era for the last two decades, and to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their widely-acclaimed album, Brothers, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney decided to release a deluxe version of the project. Though it’s been out physically since mid-December, the songs from the reissue are available only today for the first time. New additions include previously unheard songs “Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth” (above) and “Black Mud Part II” (below).

The title of the record Brothers has special significance to the band, who have shared a bond over the last twenty years that is similar to family. ““I was thinking about what the record meant to me — how Dan and I had gone through this sh*t that brothers go through where you don’t get along, but then you do get along and realize it’s an unconditional love,” Carney said of the title in a press release.

Also included on the new collection is “Chop And Change,” which was previously only released on the The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack. Aside from celebrating material from the Brothers era, the rock duo also released a brand new album, Let’s Rock in 2019. Check out both of the unheard songs above and stream the whole project here.