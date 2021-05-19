UK post punk outfit Black Midi returns with a few exciting announcements. Not only did they share another preview of their impending Cavalcade LP, but they’ve expanded their tour dates an announced a special sweepstakes contest.
The new track “Chondromalacia Patella” shares a similar sound to the bands previously released singles “Slow,” “John L,” and “Sweater.” Inspired by one of the band members’ knee injury, the single boasts their signature abrasive guitars and quick-tempoed chords.
Alongside the single’s release, Black Midi announced they’re officially launching a “Golden Ticket” contest. One special ticket will be inserted to the band’s LP sold in the US and one in the UK. Those who find the Golden Ticket are able to choose one of three prizes. They can choose to have Black Midi perform at a specified function, get the chance to spend the day in the studio with them, or they can secure guestlist spots for two people for all future worldwide Black Midi headline live shows for the next ten years.
Listen to Black Midi’s “Chondromalacia Patella” above and find their expanded 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.
10/10/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
10/04/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/05/2021 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
10/07/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/08/2021 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/09/2021 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
10/11/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
10/12/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
10/14/2021 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
10/15/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
10/16/2021 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
10/18/2021 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/19/2021 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/21/2021 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
10/23/2021 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
10/26/2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/27/2021 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/29/2021 — Austin, TX @ TBD
10/30/2021 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
03/22/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
03/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
03/26/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
03/28/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
03/29/2022 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/30/2022 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
04/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/05/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
04/06/2022 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/09/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/11/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune
04/12/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
04/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
04/19/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
Cavalcade is out 5/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.