UK post punk outfit Black Midi returns with a few exciting announcements. Not only did they share another preview of their impending Cavalcade LP, but they’ve expanded their tour dates an announced a special sweepstakes contest.

The new track “Chondromalacia Patella” shares a similar sound to the bands previously released singles “Slow,” “John L,” and “Sweater.” Inspired by one of the band members’ knee injury, the single boasts their signature abrasive guitars and quick-tempoed chords.

Alongside the single’s release, Black Midi announced they’re officially launching a “Golden Ticket” contest. One special ticket will be inserted to the band’s LP sold in the US and one in the UK. Those who find the Golden Ticket are able to choose one of three prizes. They can choose to have Black Midi perform at a specified function, get the chance to spend the day in the studio with them, or they can secure guestlist spots for two people for all future worldwide Black Midi headline live shows for the next ten years.

10/10/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

10/04/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/05/2021 — Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

10/07/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/08/2021 — San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/09/2021 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

10/11/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

10/12/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

10/14/2021 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

10/15/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

10/16/2021 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

10/18/2021 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/19/2021 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/21/2021 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

10/23/2021 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

10/26/2021 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/27/2021 — New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/29/2021 — Austin, TX @ TBD

10/30/2021 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

03/22/2022 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

03/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

03/26/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

03/28/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques

03/29/2022 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/30/2022 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

04/03/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/05/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

04/06/2022 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/09/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/11/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

04/12/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

04/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

04/19/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

Cavalcade is out 5/28 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.