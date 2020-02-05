Black Midi’s First Song Of 2020 Is ‘Sweater,’ A Wild And Experimental 11-Minute Ride

Black Midi gave indie-rock a shot in the arm last year with their debut album, a wild math-rock effort called Schlagenheim. It was one of the most appealing experimental rock releases of the year, and now they’re bringing that energy to 2020 with “Sweater.” The new song is an 11-minute jam that goes from soft, psychedelic ramblings to intense punk aural assaults. The release comes from the same recording session with Dan Carey in November 2018 that yielded the material heard on Schlagenheim.

The group previously spoke of working with Carey, with Georgie Greep saying, “He’s just really quick. Some producers will talk for ten minutes about whether to put maracas on a track, but you suggest maracas and Dan Carey will already have them out and you’re recording a take.” Morgan Simpson added, “He doesn’t have an ego, and a lot of producers do. If you want to do something, anything goes, and I think that really compliments the band ’cause we have the same attitude. We do things at the right time, there’s no point doing it before you’re ready. You might as well wait until you’ve got the opportunity to record it in a sick way and when we’ve got the songs exactly where we want them.”

Listen to “Sweater” above, and read our review of Schlagenheim here.