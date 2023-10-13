We are just a week away from Blink-182‘s new album, One More Time. One More Time marks the band’s first album in four years, and their 10th overall. It’s also their first album with their classic line-up — Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge, and Travis Barker — since 2011’s Neighborhoods. Ahead of the album, Blink-182 has shared a new single, “Fell In Love.”

On “Fell In Love,” Hoppus, the band’s lead vocalist recalls memories of his wife and their earliest encounters, replaying poignant vignettes in his head.

“Do you remember the time when we first met? / You were at a party with your ex / I said, ‘Hello,’ then I got drunk / Do you remember the time we fell in love? / Do you remember the night when you came over? / Playin’ songs, layin’ on my shoulder / We made out till the sun came up / Do you remember the time, remember the time we fell in love?,” Hoppus sings on the song’s chorus.

As Blink-182 has made a big comeback over the past year, with performances at Coachella and a critically acclaimed tour, anticipation for their new album is high.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Fell In Love” above.

One More Time is out 10/20 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.