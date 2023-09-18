It’s now been nearly a year since Blink-182 started a new era, with the return of Tom DeLonge on the October 2022 single “Edging.” Now, 11 months later, there’s finally an official album announcement: Today (September 18), the band revealed that their new album is called One More Time… and that it’s set for release on October 20.

They made the announcement with a four-minute video that features excerpts from an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. (That full conversation is set to be released via Apple Music soon.) In it, Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus, and DeLonge speak about the band’s history, their personal journeys, DeLonge leaving the group, Hoppus’ cancer, Barker’s plane crash, and more, basically giving a broad rundown of the group’s history and their reunion with DeLonge.

The video also includes teasers of three new songs: “Anthem Part 3,” “One More Time,” and “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got.”

Check out the video above. Below, find the One More Time… tracklist.

1. “Anthem Part 3”

2. “Dance With Me”

3. “Fell In Love”

4. “Terrified”

5. “One More Time”

6. “More Than You Know”

7. “Turn This Off!”

8. “When We Were Young”

9. “Edging”

10. “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

11. “Blink Wave”

12. “Bad News”

13. “Hurt (Interlude)”

14. “Turpentine”

15. “F*ck Face”

16. “Other Side”

17. “Childhood”

One More Time… is out 10/20 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.