Indie

Blondshell Announced Her Self-Titled Debut Album And Released The Vibrant Single ‘Joiner’

Blondshell‘s debut was on our list of most anticipated indie albums of this year. After an array of breathtakingly cathartic singles — “Sepsis,” “Olympus,” “Veronica Mars,” “Kiss City,” and “Cartoon Earthquake” — Sabrina Teitelbaum has finally announced the self-titled Blondshell LP, containing all previously released tracks (aside from “Cartoon Earthquake,” a Spotify single).

Along with the announcement of her album, she unveiled another single, “Joiner,” which can’t decide between destruction and resolution: “I think I wanna save you / I think I wanna join in,” she sings against vibrant guitars.

“I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song,” the 25-year-old said about the song in a statement. “A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur, etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Listen to “Joiner” above.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Blondshell
Blondshell

1. “Veronica Mars”
2. “Kiss City”
3. “Olympus”
4. “Salad”
5. “Sepsis”
6. “Sober Together”
7. “Joiner”
8. “Tarmac”
9. “Dangerous”

Blondshell is out on 4/7 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×