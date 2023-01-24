Blondshell‘s debut was on our list of most anticipated indie albums of this year. After an array of breathtakingly cathartic singles — “Sepsis,” “Olympus,” “Veronica Mars,” “Kiss City,” and “Cartoon Earthquake” — Sabrina Teitelbaum has finally announced the self-titled Blondshell LP, containing all previously released tracks (aside from “Cartoon Earthquake,” a Spotify single).

Along with the announcement of her album, she unveiled another single, “Joiner,” which can’t decide between destruction and resolution: “I think I wanna save you / I think I wanna join in,” she sings against vibrant guitars.

“I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song,” the 25-year-old said about the song in a statement. “A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur, etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Listen to “Joiner” above.

Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Veronica Mars”

2. “Kiss City”

3. “Olympus”

4. “Salad”

5. “Sepsis”

6. “Sober Together”

7. “Joiner”

8. “Tarmac”

9. “Dangerous”

Blondshell is out on 4/7 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.